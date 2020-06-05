Second Harvest desperate for volunteers

Second Harvest Food Bank is asking for the public’s help in filling volunteers slots soon to become vacant.

“We have had the incredible support of the Louisiana National Guard since March during our emergency response,” said Second Harvest President & CEO Natalie Jayroe. “We knew they wouldn’t be with us forever, and now their deployment is set to wind down June 15. These 50 young men and women have been an amazing part of our ability to respond to the COVID-19 food crisis.”

Volunteers are needed to help prepare meals in the food bank’s 6,500 square-foot kitchen, to help sort and repack donations, and in many other areas of the organization’s facility and operation in the Elmwood area.

“Students as young as 10 can help in parts of our facility, with supervision, and anyone over 15 can volunteer in our kitchen,” Jayroe said.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Second Harvest is enc encouraged to sign up here.