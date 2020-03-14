Search warrant at New Orleans storage unit leads to discovery of more than 100 pounds of marijuana

New Orleans – NOPD’S First District Task Force “A” in partnership with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security executed a search warrant on March 12 that yielded more than 120 bags of marijuana. Detectives say the street value for that amount of marijuana is approximately $240,000.

At around 12 p.m., deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi conducted a traffic stop of a car driven by Kao Choy Saechao. During a probable cause search, deputies discovered approximately 32 pounds of marijuana, 3-4 containers of liquid THC, 2-3 pounds of THC wax, and $3900 in cash inside of the vehicle. Two keys were also found—both labeled and appearing to be for padlocks for a local storage unit.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered Saechao had flown to New Orleans and was enroute to meet two unidentified subjects at an undisclosed location in Mississippi. Deputies also learned Saechao visited “888-Storage” located in the 1100 block of South Jefferson Davis Parkway before leaving the city.

Once informed, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy assigned to Homeland Security Task Force and members of the First District Task Force “A” obtained a search warrant for the appropriate storage unit and found 121 large bags of marijuana–each weighing between 1 to 3 pounds.

The NOPD attributes this apprehension to the collaborative efforts between its federal and local law enforcement partners.