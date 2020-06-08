Search resumes for missing boaters in St. Tammany

SLIDELL – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has resumed the search for two boaters that have been missing since yesterday afternoon.

Officers were notified just after 3 p.m. on June 7 that 31-year-old Jennifer Lingoni and 35-year-old Ted Roach had not returned as planned. The two boaters left out of Salt Bayou near the Rigolets around 1 p.m. on June 7, according to the STPSO.

They were in a 20-foot skiff with a light-colored top and a 90 horsepower Yamaha outboard.

The STPSO Marine Division, U.S. Coast Guard, and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries searched until dark on June 7, and Tropical Storm Cristobal’s approach made the search too dangerous.

A Coast Guard helicopter searched throughout the night to no avail. Search crews resumed the search on the morning of Monday, June 8.

Anyone with information about the location of the boat or the two individuals is asked to call 911.