Search is on for missing person in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a missing person near the Highway 11 drawbridge in Lake Pontchartrain.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 7 p.m. stating a pleasure craft with five people aboard collided with the drawbridge and one of the occupants was ejected from the vessel.

The other four people were taken to a University Medical Center New Orleans by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for further medical care.