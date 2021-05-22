UPDATE: One missing child found, search still on for another in NOLA

UPDATE: The NOPD released a statement late Saturday afternoon regarding the safe return of missing 12-year-old Dereon Knotts.

According to the report, Knotts returned home and appears to be in good health.

However, no update has been provided in the ongoing search for missing 15-year-old Taylor Davis.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is requesting the public’s help in finding a pair of missing children.

First, 15-year-old Taylor Davis, who was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday in the 9100 block of Forshey Street in the Holly Grove neighborhood.

And in an unrelated report, the NOPD is also looking for 12-year-old Dereon Knotts.

Knotts was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday when he left his home for school.

Taylor Davis

Dereon Knotts

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Knotts is described as a black male, standing 4-foot-11 and weighing approximately 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket and pants (school uniform).

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Taylor Davis or Dereon Knotts is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.