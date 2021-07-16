Search for 4-year old boy at Jean Lafitte National Park & Preserve

MARRERO, La. (WGNO)– The search for a missing 4-year old Marrero boy who feel into the swampy waters at the Twin Canals inside the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve is still underway tonight after 24 hours of searching.

With boats and dogs, the search continues at the Jean Lafitte Barataria Preserve for 4-year old Ellis Baudean who fell into the water at the Twin Canals around 5:30 yesterday.

“Dogs can cover more ground than people can. Their noses are super sensitive. When the dogs pick up a scent, they will dig in the water or ground. Her final alert is always an aggressive bark,” Brandi Brignac Founder and President of Mercy Search & Rescue said.

“Standing water is always more of a problem because when there is a current it is easier to pick up a scent,” she said.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Authorities say in addition to the dogs, divers are in the water all trying to find Ellis and they’re using the best available sonar equipment.

Marrero Native Brock Bernard got word of the search so he came to help.

“I just brought out my kayak, myself, my eyes, going to give it my best shot,” he said.

He went on to say, “It is very sad. I have a two year old at the house so I can’t even imagine.”

Bernard is one of many out here in the community that is helping with the search.

“I am out here doing what all these other fine people are doing. We are trying to find the baby. I just want to find him,” he said.