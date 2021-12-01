Search continues for missing boater following accident on Pearl River

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — Police in Washington Parish have announced the names of the two men who disappeared following a boating accident at Poole’s Bluff. While one victim has been located, the search continues for a Holden, La., man.

On Tuesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office identified one victim as Joe Newby of Covington, La. Police say Newby’s body was recovered from Pearl River after he drowned either late Monday or early Tuesday.

The second boater has been identified as Eric Josh Williams, a resident of Holden, La. Police have yet to locate Williams but continue to search the river and its surrounding areas.

Search efforts began on Monday when police received reports in the late evening that the two boaters had not returned and were not answering calls. Several hours later, Newby’s body was recovered from the river by rescue crews.

The search extended into Wednesday, with police continuing to look for any information that may help them find Williams.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is the leading agency on the incident. Anyone with any information on the investigation should call LDWF at 225.765.2800.