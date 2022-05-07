ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — A day of searching started with a prayer as volunteers gathered to scan the Mississippi River for the body of 8-year-old Ally Berry-Wilson.

Ally fell in while trying to rescue her sister 14-year-old Brandy Wilson. Fifteen-year-old Kevin Poole jumped in after the girls. Brandy and Kevin’s bodies have been recovered.

Saturday, the search was focused on St. Bernard Parish and parts of Plaquemines Parish.

The United Cajun Navy called the results so far a miracle.

“Ally, the one who is still missing, they say she would always put her other siblings first,” Cajun Navy President Todd Terrell said. “So the family’s thought is, ya know, she wanted God to find her sibling before her. It gives you chills when you hear stories like that. This river is tough. To find one recovery on the river is a miracle, to find two is quadruple miracles.”

Signs also filled the path near the river. Those signs were put up by the girls’ father, Allen Berry, to help prevent further tragedies like this one.