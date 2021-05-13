Seacor Power disaster: Here’s a full timeline of events

(KLFY) — Here is a timeline of events involving the sinking of the Seacor Power, the search for her crewmembers and the organizations who are continuing the search for those still missing.

April 13

The Seacor Power, a lift boat owned by Seacor Marine, capsizes several miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana with 19 crewmen on board. Six men are rescued the day of the incident, six died, and seven still remain missing to date. Those rescued have never been publicly identified.

A microburst of severe weather causes the craft to capsize just after 4 p.m. The National Weather Service said that a “wake low” weather pattern resulted in 70 to 80 mph winds, and very rough seas.

April 15

The body of Captain David Ledet, 63, of Thibodaux is found.

April 16

The bodies of Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville; Anthony Hartford, 53, of New Orleans; and James Wallingsford, 55, of Gilbert are found.

April 18

The United Cajun Navy, a local nonprofit organization, deploys volunteers to help in the search efforts for the missing men.

April 19

The body of Lawrence Warren, 36, of Terrytown is found.

The U.S. Coast Guard calls off their search and rescue efforts less than a week after the incident, saying that it is improbable the missing men would survive.

Week of April 19

A local nonprofit is formed in response to the disaster in late April with the goal of supporting the families of crewmen from Acadiana.

April 21

The body of Quinon Pitre, 31, of the Church Point area, is found.

FILE – In this April 18, 2021 file photo, the capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico. Volunteers searching for seven men still missing after the oil industry boat capsized on April 13 said they have found life jackets and other debris from the vessel. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Mike Asher, left, and Chelsea Coleman, right, assist Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the search for survivors who were aboard the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized on April 13 off the Louisiana coast. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of those still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

Volunteers gather around a map of the Louisiana coast Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cocodrie, La., as they search for survivors of the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized off the coast on April 13. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

A volunteer and a dog trained to search for cadavers join others looking for survivors of the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized on April 13 off the Louisiana coast. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of those still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

Jessica McCain, of the United Cajun Navy, and volunteer Sunshine Jacobs, of Rayne, La., help search for debris in the marsh from a seaplane as the search continues for 7 missing Seacor Power crew members, near Lake Pelto in Terrebonne Parish, La., Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)

Volunteers on boats gather on Thursday, April 29, 2021, on the water along the Louisiana coast before setting out to look for survivors the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized on April 13. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of the seven people still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

Scott Daspit, the father of missing crew member Dylan Daspit, receives a long hug of support as the search continues for 7 missing Seacor Power crew members, at Harbor Light Marina in Cocodrie, La., Thursday, April 29, 2021. The United Cajun Navy and other volunteers joined forces to locate 7 missing Seacor Power crew members 16 days after the lift boat capsized about 8 miles from Port Fourchon during bad weather. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)

Scott Daspit, the father of missing Seacor Power crew member Dylan Daspit, suggests where people should search based on areas already visited, at Harbor Light Marina in Cocodrie, La., Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The United Cajun Navy and other volunteers joined forces to locate 7 missing Seacor Power crew members almost 2 weeks after the lift boat capsized about 8 miles from Port Fourchon during bad weather. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)

Seacor Power life jackets are lined up at Harbor Light Marina in Cocodrie, La., Monday, April 26, 2021. The United Cajun Navy and volunteers joined forces to locate 7 missing Seacor Power crew members almost 2 weeks after the lift boat capsized about 8 miles from Port Fourchon during bad weather. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)

April 23

KLFY learns that when the Coast Guard aided in the rescue of the six men, a cutter had to leave behind a few men who were waiting for rescue because the man they did save was seriously injured.

A helicopter dropped life vests and a radio down to the crew members, and the Coast Guard was in radio contact with them. The men said they were going back into the vessel, then communication was lost. It is unknown if those men were among the six found dead, or are part of the seven still missing.

April 23

The first two lawsuits are filed against the companies involved in the incident. The wife of Dylan Daspit and the fiancée of Jay Guevara file multi-million dollar suits against Seacor Marine, Seacor Liftboats, and Talos Energy, saying they put profit over lives. These are the first two of six lawsuits that have been filed to date.

April 26

A Unified Command is established by the Coast Guard to manage the salvage operations of the Seacor Power. It comprises of Coast Guard Capt. Wade Russell and Joseph Ruiz, a general manager with Seacor Marine.

Week of April 26

Two Louisiana lawmakers, Senator John Kennedy and Representative Clay Higgins, get involved. They hope to help find the truth of what happened on April 13.

They have introduced bills in Congress. They also plan to call on the homeland security committees, in the House and Senate, to hold hearings on the accident.

April 30

The Coast Guard and Seacor Marine begin their salvage operations to remove the Seacor Power from the Gulf to prevent any environmental pollution.

May 2

United Cajun Navy suspends search efforts. The decision comes after people accused the group of monetary misuse.

Week of May 3

A new nonprofit, Gulf Coast Humanitarian Efforts, is established by Scott Daspit, the father of missing crew member Dylan Daspit, of Lafayette after the United Cajun Navy pulls out of the search.

May 5

Salvage crews start removing fuel from the lift boat’s fuel tanks through a method called hot tapping, which allows for drilling into fuel tanks and making a hose connection without ruining the integrity of the tank or causing pollution impacts.

May 9

Lift Acadiana expands its support to the families of all 13 missing or deceased crewmen.

Still missing

Dylan Daspit , 30, of Breaux Bridge

, 30, of Breaux Bridge Jay Guevara , 35, of Lafayette

, 35, of Lafayette Chaz Morales , 37, of Slidell

, 37, of Slidell Gregory Walcott , 62, of Abbeville

, 62, of Abbeville Jason Krell , of Texas

, of Texas Darren Encalade , of Belle Chasse

, of Belle Chasse Cooper Rozands, of Houma

We will continue to update this story as our coverage continues.