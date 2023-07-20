NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Drivers can return to their normal routes following the partial reopening of the Seabrook Bridge on Thursday, July 20.

After a month-long closure, the Louisiana Department of Transportation opened one lane in each direction.

The bridge has been closed since May 25 for emergency repairs.

