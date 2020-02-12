Scrumdiddylumptious! Cast of ‘Charlie & the Chocolate Factory’ try king cake for first time!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Charlie, Willy Wonka, and the Oompa Loompas are in New Orleans for 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Broadway musical.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez wanted to share some "sweets" with Brody Bett, who plays "Charlie" and Scott Fuss, who plays Veruca's dad, "Mr. Salt" in the show.

Because they are part of a touring show, this is the first time they will ever try king cake! Today they got try delicious king cakes from Nonna Randazzo's, Bywater Bakery, and Haydel's Bakery.

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is playing at the Saenger Theatre now through Sunday.