Supreme Court makes decision regarding vaccine mandate in the workplace

The U.S. Supreme Court voted in the ruling on the vaccine mandate. Here's what they decided...

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Some Louisiana state leaders are fighting to stop the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and they were successful for the most part.

By suing the Federal Government, the state in one case convinced the U.S. Supreme to rule that the President can not force businesses with 100 or more employees to require workers to get vaccinated or take weekly tests.

However, in another case, the state was not successful in stopping the mandate. The court said health care providers, that receive federal funding, can require their workers to be vaccinated.

The Justices though are allowing the Biden Administration to enforce a different mandate on healthcare workers. President Joe Biden says, the decision will save lives. For example, any Louisiana hospital, nursing home, or doctor’s office that has gotten money from the federal government, can make vaccines a must.

“I’m a grocery guy. I’m not the vaccine police,” argued Brandon Trosclair, Grocery Store Owner Challenging Vaccine Mandate.

Trosclair refuses to enforce requirements for his 500 grocery store employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“How are you going to get groceries to the grocery store? How are the grocery stores going to stock shelves? How are we going to check people out? I think this is going to be a huge economic disaster across the country.”

Trosclair was one of the firsts in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. His testimony along with other larger employers helped with the decision to not allow the requirement for private businesses.