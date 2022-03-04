LAFAYETTE, La. – No. 3 Scotlandville defeated No. 2 Archbishop Shaw, 59-44 in the LHSAA Division I semi-finals Thursday night at the Cajundome.

The Catholic League champs stood toe-to-toe with the Hornets, leading 17-12 after the 1st quarter, but were outscored 47 – 27 the rest of the game.

Kameron Johnson led Shaw with 16 points followed by Rodney Phillips Jr. with 12 and Jene Baquet with 10.

Scotlandville’s Dorian Booker led all scorers with 20 points, adding 13 rebounds and 4 blocks on the night.

Rayvon Smith scored 15 points in the win while C’Zavian Teasett finished with a 14 point, 10 rebound double-double.

Scotlandville will play John Curtis for the Division I crown Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the Cajundome.