ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — With school back in session in St. John the Baptist Parish, Sheriff Mike Trege is reminding all underage students of the active curfew.

According to the sheriff’s office, anyone under the age of 17 is prohibited from being outside from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on a school night. This includes loitering, strolling, driving any motor vehicle or playing in or upon streets, parks, or playgrounds.

Any other night, the hours are from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The days are determined by the school board calendar.

Trege says the only time this does not apply is when the minor is:

Returning from a school activity

Returning from entertainment

Returning from a recreational activity

Going to or returning from lawful employment where it is necessary to be out during the time of curfew.

Underaged violators will face consequences in accordance with juvenile court law. Any guardians who violate the ordinance will be fined up to $100 or face a 30-day imprisonment.

To read the ordinance in its entirety, visit the Municicode website.

