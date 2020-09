NEW ORLEANS – Holy Cross Primary is on lockdown as the NOPD searches for an unknown number of armed suspects in the area.

Officers have set up a perimeter in the area of Dreux Street, Selma Street, and Marigny Street, according to the NOPD. The center of the search is in the 1900 block of Brutus Street.

The officers are searching for “an unknown number of suspicious suspects who have a gun,” according to the NOPD.

Residents are advised to stay out of the area.