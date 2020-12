NEW ORLEANS EAST – A tanker truck and a school bus collided this morning in New Orleans East.

The collision occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 17000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. The tanker flipped onto its side, while the school bus had extensive damage to the front end.

No injuries have been reported. It remains unclear whether children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more on this developing story.