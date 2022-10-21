NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Customers may get a big fright this Halloween when purchasing all of the spooky fixings this holiday. But will that put a damper on the festivities?

The Spirit Halloween store had no shortage of customers getting ready for the day.

“Our hot costumes this year is anything horror-themed, Chuckie, Jason, Michael Myers, Freddie, Killer Clowns from out of space is coming back big time,” Brandi Lomont, Spirit Halloween.

While the cost of Halloween is higher this year, it does not seem to be affecting anyone looking for that perfect costume.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the candy for trick or treaters has gone up 13.1% since last year.

“When you start looking at the price of sugar, sugar beets and the cost of cocoa and the cost of candy period because of some of the issues we’re having nationally and overseas You look at the situation in Ukraine and Russian that’s causing prices to fluctuate. Ultimately that is inflation when the prices change from one year to the next,” said Dr. Dorian Williams Dillard University School of Business.

Despite the increases it is safe to assume that there will be a vast assortment of spooky characters this year.