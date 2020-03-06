SCAM WARNING: Bogus text alerts sent to Louisiana residents about coronavirus cases

HOUMA, La. (KLFY)- Don’t fall for that text alert.

At least one bogus text message has circulated among Louisiana residents “confirming” a coronavirus case in Terrebonne Parish.

According to Terrebonne General Medical Center’s marketing department, this text didn’t come from the medical facility. Terrebonne General Medical Center has released the following statement:

“Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) has been made aware of a SPAM text message circulating in our community regarding a confirmed case of the Coronavirus at TGMC and a link for more information. The SPAM link leads to an inappropriate adult website – PLEASE DO NOT CLICK THIS LINK! Also, please be advised that there are NO CONFIRMED Coronavirus cases at TGMC or in the State of Louisiana.”

The text below was forwarded to News 10 by a Houma resident: