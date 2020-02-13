SBSO: Two arrested in Violet drug bust



Denair Riley

Desmin Enclarde

VIOLET, LA – On February 10, two Violet men were arrested on narcotics charges following an undercover investigation conducted by the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit.

Agents arrested 26-year-old Denair Riley and 25-year-old Desmin Enclarde, both residents of Violet. Riley was booked with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Enclarde was booked with possession of heroin and possession of marijuana.

An anonymous source informed agents that Riley was involved in illegal drug activity in St. Bernard. Narcotics Unit agents then conducted an investigation, during which they witnessed Riley make several hand-to-hand transactions, Sheriff Pohlmann said.

Agents obtained search warrants for Riley’s residence and vehicle. As they were preparing to serve the search warrant on his residence, agents observed Riley leaving his home in his vehicle, along with another male, later identified as Enclarde.

When agents conducted a stop on Riley’s vehicle, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. Following a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered marijuana and two clear plastic bags containing heroin.

Agents then executed the search warrant on Riley’s residence, where they recovered more than 20 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Sheriff Pohlmann said the heroin recovered during this investigation has an approximate street value of $2,000.

Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish. Callers can remain anonymous, and all calls will be acted upon.

