SBSO arrested Chalmette couple in possession of marijuana, cocaine, and MDMA

ST. BERNARD PARISH – On July 31, a Chalmette couple was arrested on various narcotics charges following an undercover investigation conducted by the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit and the U.S. Department of Justice Major Crimes Task Force, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

SBSO detectives arrested 27-year-old Dwayne Thomas and 25-year-old Donisha Gresham, both residents of the 8700 block of Livingston Avenue in Chalmette.

Donisha Gresham

Gresham and Thomas were booked on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute MDMA (Ecstasy)

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor

Cruelty to a juvenile

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Dwayne Thomas

After obtaining information that Thomas and Gresham were involved in illegal drug activity in St. Bernard, Narcotics Unit agents and the Major Crimes Task Force opened an investigation.

Based on their findings, agents obtained a search warrant for the couple’s residence, Sheriff Pohlmann said.

During the investigation, agents recovered 958 Ecstasy tablets with a street value of $9,580; 79 grams of cocaine with a street value of $16,670; and 1,719 grams of marijuana with a street value of $34,380.

Agents also recovered drug paraphernalia and more than $5,800 in cash, Sheriff Pohlmann said.

Thomas and Greshman were both transported from the residence to St. Bernard Parish Prison to be booked on the above charges.

Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish. Callers can remain anonymous, and all calls will be acted upon.