NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Recreational Development Commission will celebrate seniors during the 10th Annual National Senior Day Celebration.

Happening Friday, Aug. 18, New Orleans residents who are 55 and older can head to the Joe W. Brown Recreation Center on Read Boulevard to partake in a day of fun and a free catered lunch.

Those in attendance will also enjoy a DJ, photo booth and musical and dance performances while getting resources and hearing from guest speakers.

The event is held every August across the country in recognition of National Senior Citizen Day, which was created to recognize and show appreciation for the seniors’ contributions to the community.

For this year’s celebration, NORD is partnering with NOLA Ready, New Orleans Council on Aging, New Orleans Public Library, New Orleans Health Department, JOB1 and more.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. This year’s theme is “Aloha! End of Summer Luau.”

