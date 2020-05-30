Saturday protestors travel through the streets of New Orleans

From NOPD headquarters to City Hall

NEW ORLEANS – Saturday afternoon, protestors moved through the streets of New Orleans.

Their first destination, New Orleans Police Department Headquarters.

A few hours later they gathered at City Hall to support protestors across America.

Their reason is to protest the death of George Floyd.

He’s the man who died in Minneapolis after a police office kneeled on his neck.

George Floyd’s death brings reaction, some of it violent and distructive, across the country.

New Orleans protests were peaceful.

Organized.

In New Orleans, protestors chanted and waved signs reacting to the death of a 48-year-old black man in Minnesota.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says in New Orleans, protestors want it known that what they are doing is what democracy looks like.

Protestors emphasize they are tired.

But never too tired to keep their movement, moving.