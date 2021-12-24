Santa’s craziest elves on the night before Christmas

Sprinkles & Tinsel are working and waiting for Santa

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They’re ready for the big day.

They are Santa’s elves.

Santa’s craziest elves.

At work in their remote workshop which is in New Orleans.

And that’s where you’ll find WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

They’re taking a hot chocolate break at the Windsor Court Hotel under one of the best Christmas trees on Earth.

And preparing for a visit for the man of the hour, Santa Claus, his jolly old self.

And entertaining Sawyer and Stella, a couple of kids from Houma, Louisiana.

