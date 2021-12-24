Santa headlines heart-warming Christmas Parade in Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — No one wants to hear police sirens on Christmas Eve, but in one Metairie neighborhood, those sirens mean one thing – Santa’s coming!



“We have a long-standing history of partnering with JPSO at Christmastime,” said Jennifer Conrad, Executive Director of Magnolia Community Services. “Over many years they’ve brought Santa Claus and gifts to our residents.”

MCS provides support to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The pandemic forced everyone there to be a little creative in how Santa gets his job done



“Last year is when we started the parade with our caravan, bringing the gifts into the homes with Santa Claus,” said Conrad.



Santa’s role is really important here, after all, without him none of this would be possible.



“Santa Claus always comes down and cooperates and works with the JPFD and the JPSO,” explained Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. “And to see the smiles on their faces on Christmas Eve is always a good time for us.”

To be clear, local businesses and donors each adopted a home and they are the heroes here as well for their donations, but the parade has become something everyone can enjoy.



“The whole neighborhood’s used to it now and families come outside,” added Conrad. “It’s a neighborhood event at this point.”