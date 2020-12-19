Santa flies homeless dogs from Bogalusa to new owners in Kentucky

BOGALUSA, LA — The Northshore Humane Society was trying desperately to find a home for Shelby Lynn and Ginger Louise, two dogs that came to the shelter after their owners divorced and surrendered them, according to shelter workers.

Workers knew it would be a difficult task that might require a Christmas miracle.

“Not only are they senior dogs, they are a bonded pair and have been with each other for nine years,” NHS CEO Scott Bernier said in a news release announcing the final outcome.

Workers knew that the dogs could not be separated and that the new owners would have to be willing to accept the challenges that come with owning older dogs.

When a couple came forward to adopt the dogs, the shelter had to solve another problem. The adoptive family lives in Lexington, Kentucky.

So that’s when Santa, Danny Johnston, and his pilot, Jay Lozes, boarded a single engine private plane and flew the pups to their new home this morning.

Highlights of the trip can be seen in the photo gallery below.

“We are so grateful they will now have a forever home together and for our volunteer pilot for making this holiday mission possible,” Bernier said.

