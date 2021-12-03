Santa Claus and Tamica Lee talk ‘Christmas Under the Stars’ in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — WGNO’s Tamica Lee spent the day in Griffith Park, where crews were working tirelessly to set up Christmas Under the Stars. While there, she ran into the one and only Santa Claus!

Santa and Tamica got to talking, and Tamica learned all about Slidell’s Christmas Under the Stars.

The City of Slidell will celebrate the holiday season with the 15th Annual Christmas Under the Stars. It’s a celebration of twinkling lights, festive decorations, the Parade of Trees, the life-size Christmas Cottages, Slidell’s Nativity, Christmas songs, and much more.

The four-day celebration begins on Friday, December 3, and returns on Dec. 4, 10, and 11, at Griffith Park in Olde Towne Slidell. The hours are 6:00 pm. to 9:00 p.m. and admission is free.