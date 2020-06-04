Sandbag pickup locations in St. Charles Parish

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Capture

HAHNVILLA, LA – St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and the Emergency Operations Center are closely monitoring recently formed Tropical Storm Cristobal.

In preparation of potential inclement weather, the Department of Public Works will take the following actions:

Beginning on Thursday, June 4, sand and sandbags will be put out for St. Charles Parish residents only. Please bring your own shovel and only take what you need.

The following locations should be open by the end of the day Thursday:

Parish-wide

  • East Bank Bridge Park
  • West Bank Bridge Park

 District I

  • Hackberry Street southwest of the pump station between Gassen Street and Luling Estates Drive
  • Bamboo Street and Plantation Road
  • Across from 198 Keller Street
  • King Street behind the school
  • End of River Park Drive
  • School House Road near railroad tracks
  • Boutte Estates at the curve

District II

  • Willowdale Boulevard and East Heather next to the levee
  • Rex Street between Davis Drive and Evelyn Drive east of Pump Station Road
  • Sugarhouse Road and Angus Drive

District III

  • Red Church Subdivision
  • Ormond Fire House on Ormond Boulevard

District IV

  • Twin Bridge Road and Down the Bayou Road
  • LA 631 (Old Spanish Trail) behind the church
  • LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East
  • Grand Bayou Road and Sunshine Drive

District V

  • Fourth Street
  • Bar None Subdivision
  • Charles Towne Subdivision
  • Fairfield Subdivision
  • I-310 Service Road
  • Oakland Subdivision
  • Preston Hollow and River Road
  • River View
  • Dianne Place

District VI

  • Montz Recreation Park
  • New Sarpy Recreation Park
  • Norco Elementary School at the Spillway Levee
  • Norco Fire Station
  • Norco Adult Learning Center on 2nd Street and Apple

District VII

  • George Cousins Road and West Heather Street
  • Valencia Street and Primrose Drive

The full list of locations can also be viewed here.

Additional information regarding Tropical Storm Cristobal will be forthcoming and residents are encouraged to be prepared for inclement weather.

Please follow official parish communications for updates via Facebook (@stcharlesgov) and website.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 74°

Friday

88° / 76°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 88° 76°

Saturday

85° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 85° 77°

Sunday

82° / 78°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 100% 82° 78°

Monday

85° / 78°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 90% 85° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

11 PM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

12 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

Popular

Latest News

More News