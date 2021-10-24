Salvation Army plans to close applications soon for residents in need of assistance with Christmas gifts

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday, The Salvation Army announced that there is only one more week for residents to apply to have their name on a Christmas Tree ornament for the organization’s Angel Tree and Silver Bells Christmas adoption program.

The Angel Tree provides toys and clothing to children 12 years of age and younger, while Silver Bells assists seniors 65-year and older. Last year, the Salvation Army New Orleans Command provided much-needed items and a lot of Christmas cheer to more than 1700 children and seniors.

Those needing assistance will need to register and provide some information to qualify.

Registration dates will go from October 25 through 29. Registration hours are 9:00 am-noon and then again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Information required to register a child 12-years of age or younger for the Angel Tree:

Parent or legal guardians photo ID

Proof of current address (utility bill, lease, etc.)

Proof of all household income (including food stamps)

Birth certificate or Medicaid card for 12 and under

Clothing/shoe sizes and toy suggestions



Information required to register a senior 65-years of age or older

Photo ID

Proof of current address (utility bill, lease, etc.)

Proof of all household income (including food stamps)

Clothing/shoe sizes

Suggested items in need (not to exceed $50.00)



All registration will take place at The Salvation Army on 4500 S. Claiborne Avenue New Orleans, LA 70125.

Call (504) 899-4569 for any other information and questions.