NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Saints rookie and first-round draft pick Trevor Penning is out indefinitely due to a foot injury, according to NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

Penning, who was the 19th overall pick this spring, will need surgery after suffering a torn ligament. An MRI was ordered after the offensive tackle was injured during Friday’s preseason game against the San Diego Chargers.

Details on what Penning’s recovery process will look like are currently unclear.

The Saints kick off the regular season on Sunday, September 11 in Atlanta.