NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, and the NFL agreed to reschedule this weekend’s upcoming game.

The New Orleans Saints announced that the kickoff time of the team’s Saturday, Aug. 28 preseason finale vs. the Arizona Cardinals has been moved from 7 p.m. CT to noon CT due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ida.

Saturday’s Saints-Cardinals game at Caesars Superdome will now kickoff at Noon CT



Story: https://t.co/ertaAgPkBm pic.twitter.com/7zzVCIZAXT — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 27, 2021