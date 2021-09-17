Saints place Davenport, Alexander on IR, seven coaches to miss Sunday’s game at Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Saints will have several missing from the roster and the coaching roster Sunday at Carolina.

The club announced Friday that it had placed defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kwon Alexander on injured reserve. The Saints signed fullback Alex Armah from the practice squad and re-signed linebacker Wynton McManis to the practice squad.

Seven coaches will miss the game due to Covid 19 protocols.

They are offensive analyst Jim Chaney, offensive assistant Declan Doyle, assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano, wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson, offensive line coach Brendan Nugent, tight ends coach Dan Roushar, and running backs coach Joel Thomas.

The game kicks off at Noon New Orleans time. The Saints are 3.5 point favorites.