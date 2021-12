LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Erik McCoy #78 of the New Orleans Saints lines up on the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints announced Thursday starting center Erik McCoy has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

#Saints announce Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes have come off Reserve/COVID-19 list.



C Erik McCoy has been placed on the list.@WGNOsports @WGNOtv — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) December 30, 2021

McCoy becomes the second player added to the list this week, joining safety Marcus Williams.

Defensive ends Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes have been activated off the list.

The Saints host the Carolina Panthers this upcoming Sunday at 3:25 p.m.