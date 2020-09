NEW ORLEANS - Tulane University welcomed students back to campus about four weeks ago where they began strictly testing for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. Since the end of July, over 150 students tested positive for the virus causing hundreds more to quarantine.

"In my opinion, I'm not really too troubled by it or nervous," Tulane student, Imani Evans told WGNO on Wednesday. "As long as they're being transparent and using the resources to test students and faculty and staff as often as possible."