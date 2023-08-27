NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints fans gathered at MRB Bar & Kitchen in the French Quarter Sunday night to watch their team take on the Houston Texans in the final pre-season game.

“We’re right in the middle of the Quarter, but we’re far enough away from the nonsense on Bourbon Street,” MRB bartender Oliver Stevenson said. “We have a courtyard, obviously, it’s beautiful back here, great menu, great bar food and good vibes.”

Patrons agree.

“If I’m not at the dome, I’m here,” Saints fan Chuck McCurdy said.

Saints fans are optimistic about the regular season.

“Yeah, I’m excited, as long as their defense isn’t too old and holds up,” Stevenson said. “I’m excited about Derek Carr, and we have a couple of weapons. I think I’m looking forward to it.”

Although the Saints struggled a bit Sunday night, some say it will be smooth sailing from here on out.

“This one game, we’re going to do it, and then we’re going in full force, Who Dat Nation, all together, one love,” Saints fan Mark Brooklyn Harris said.

Fans say one thing the Saints have that the other teams don’t is the spirit of New Orleans.

“This city gives the Saints power,” Brooklyn Harris said. “It gave Drew Brees power, it gave Archie Manning power, everybody, it gave them power. So, once you have all the players in effect and they feel the city, energy that we give, there’s no stopping us.”

The Texans beat the Saints 17-13.

