Saints fans rejoice after win over Chicago Bears

NEW ORLEANS – Saints fans are rejoicing after a wildcard win over the Chicago Bears.

The Saints won 21 to 9.

Although the crowd size was nowhere near normal for a playoff game, Saints fans were not passing up an opportunity to cheer on the Black and Gold.

“You have to take this in now. You have to take this in now because we don’t know what’s going to happen next year or the year after,” said Chris Harper.

Fans are excited the team is healthy and ready to go.



“Kamara getting a lot of touch downs again,” said Jacob Powell.”



Olivia Attalla said, “And Mike Thomas! I’m so excited because they’re going to be really good to play you know!”

Some believe the first half of the game was a bit slow, but they say the second half was much better.



“You know you can always count on the Saints to come through,” Bonnie Happel.



Michael Schilling said, “Going to next week strong and I hope they take care of business.”

Fans are optimistic the team will head to the Super Bowl and win.



Joel Shalow, Emmanuel Sanders’ dad said, “This is just something you always hope for and dream for your kids. Sometimes, you don’t really expect it, but once you get it, you just want to have it all.”