Saints fans optimistic going into big game

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints are taking on the Atlanta Falcons in a must-win game to make the playoffs.

“I know, I know; it’s kind of a little nerve-racking,” admitted Saints fan Raven Davis.

Are Saints fans surprised their team has made it this far?

“[I] can’t lie… a little,” said Davis. “But I’m proud! I’m happy, you know?”

What would these fans say if they were alongside Coach Sean Payton for the pre-game pep talk?

“Go out there and do what we normally do, and play with all your heart, and play until the end, and don’t give up,” said Davis. “We can do this.”

Some Saints fans say they never doubted the team’s chances.

“Not at all,” said Saints fan Raneka Kitts. “We know how to win.”

Kitts celebrated her birthday Sunday, and there was only one thing she wanted this year.

“Win. Win good,” said Kitts. “Just beat Atlanta.”

Oh, Atlanta… What do we call them again?

“We have to beat the dirty birds!” exclaimed Charles and Lisa Ballay.

From everyone here in Saints territory: “Who dat!”