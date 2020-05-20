Saints exploring Superdome naming rights options

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 08: General view of the exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen prior to the Allstate BCS Championship on January 8, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are preparing to find a new naming rights holder for the Superdome.

Mercedez-Benz has held naming rights under a 10-year agreement that expires in July 2021 and Saints say the German automaker does not intend to extend the deal. Mercedes-Benz also owns naming rights to the current home of the Atlanta Faclons.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in Atlanta in 2017 and its naming rights deal runs 27 years.

The auto maker says it is “fully prepared to honor” the Superdome deal but also supports efforts the Saints make to explore future options.