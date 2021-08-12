Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Saints announce fans must show proof of vaccination to attend games

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday in a news conference, the New Orleans Mayor announced participants in some indoor events must show proof of vaccination or negative covid tests for entry.

As required by the City of New Orleans, fans will need to show their vaccination card or verified digital proof of vaccination (LA Wallet or other official government-sanctioned apps) or negative a Covid-19 PCR test within 72 hours to attend a Saints game.

Along with the Governor’s mandate and updated New Orleans regulations, masks will also be required at all times other than when eating or drinking.

To assist in that effort, the Saints will be teaming up with Ochsner Health on a number of free vaccination events throughout our region and outside of the Caesars Superdome on game day.

For detailed information on vaccination opportunities and education, Saints game day policies and procedures, FAQ, and other game information please visit the Saints website.

