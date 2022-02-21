COVINGTON, La (WGNO) The Saint Tammany Parish School Board reached an agreement with the union that represents the district’s bus drivers during an emergency meeting Monday night.

The meeting followed a sickout earlier this month when more than 60 drivers called sick.

The agreement comes with a guaranteed $4,100 increase in pay as well as other benefits that could be worth more than $7,200 total, according to a district spokesperson.

The increases will also be retroactive to the start of this school year.

During the emergency meeting, the school board offered the increases which were accepted by the union and unanimously passed by board members.

Saint Tammany Superintendent of Schools Frank Jabbia released the following statement after the board’s vote.

“I am pleased that we could come up with a solution for our bus drivers. That has been our goal from the beginning. We want to make sure our buses are maintained and in the best working condition for the safety of the children in our parish.” Frank Jabbia, Superintendent of Schools