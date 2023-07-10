NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A runway at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is closed while crews work to make repairs.

According to airport officials, the north-south runway was closed on Monday to allow contractors to perform maintenance work.

All aircraft will use the east-west runway in the meantime. Airport officials said this may cause an increase in aircraft noise in the area.

The maintenance is expected to last 12 days. Airport officials said the closure won’t affect any airline operations or flight schedules.

