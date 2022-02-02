NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Two Rummel Raiders signed to play college football on 2022 National Signing Day.

They are tight end Tyronne Hayes to McNeese State and wide receiver Nick Howard to Arkansas Monticello.

Hayes says he’s excited for an opportunity to stay in-state.

“I felt that since I’ll be within three hours of where I’m at now more of my family can come and see me play and I like that,” said Hayes.

Howard says he chose Arkansas Monticello because it “felt like home.”

Here’s Howard on National Signing Day: