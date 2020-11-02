RTA waives all transit fares on Tuesday, Nov. 3 — Election Day

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will waive all transit fares on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in observance of Election Day.

This policy is a result of a resolution adopted by the RTA Board of Commissioners at the June 2020 board meeting, which waives RTA transit fares for bus, streetcar, ferry, and paratransit services on all citywide election days.

All passengers are reminded that all bus and streetcar routes are operating on a Saturday schedule due to COVID-19 restrictions with some routes detoured due to Hurricane Zeta.

Transit riders are also reminded to wear face coverings and social distance when riding.

Riders are encouraged to plan their trip prior to heading to their polling locations by visiting www.RTAforward.org or calling Rideline at (504) 248-3900.