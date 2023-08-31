NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority is waving transit fares on Tuesday, Sept. 5th, in honor of civil rights pioneer, Claudette Colvin.

This fare suspension comes as a result of the RTA Board of Commissioners adopting the agency Fare Policy. This policy establishes transparent guidance for fare-related decisions while also establishing RTA’s goals, values, and commitments as they relate to fares.

The Fare Policy honored Rosa Parks Day on her Feb. 4 birthday and now Claudette Colvin on her Sept. 5 birthday. Colvin served as a pioneer of the 1950s civil rights movement as 15-year-old girl who refused to give up her seat on a bus eight months before Parks took her stand.

The RTA released a statement stating, “As part of the agency’s commitment to transit equity, the RTA is proud to honor their courageous assertions of equal rights for African Americans. To commemorate their respective roles in America’s Civil Rights movement, no fares will be collected for transit services on Claudette Colvin Day.”

More information can be found on the agency’s website at norta.com or by calling RIDELINE at 504-248-3900.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.