RTA to suspend section of Canal Streetcar service for maintenance

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced the partial shutdown of the No.48 Canal Streetcar route for planned maintenance. Beginning Monday at 6 a.m., service will be suspended along N. Carrollton Avenue.

Riders can access the temporary bus shuttle on the sidewalk side of existing stops at parallel street corners. 

Service is expected to be restored on Friday.  

Riders are reminded to wear face masks and practice social distancing while on board. 

For more information visit www.RTAforward.org or call Rideline at 504-248-3900.  

