RTA to reduce fares July 1

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Local residents who rely on public transit in and around the city are in for treat.

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved temporary fare reductions to encourage ridership as the agency moves reinstate full transit service and COVID-19 vaccinations rates increase throughout the region.

Beginning July 1, RTA riders can save up to $60 a month with its new discounted monthly passes.

The monthly Jazzy pass will be reduced from $55 to $45. The RTA has also introduced a new Senior Monthly Jazzy Pass for $14 per month and Senior Day Pass for $0.80. Plus, a new monthly Youth Jazzy Pass for $18 per month, Youth Day Pass for $1.00 and a $.50 single ride fare.

The new monthly and day pass offerings will now be accepted on RTA bus, streetcar, and ferry service giving riders a single purchase option to ride all transit modes.

RTA Reduced Fares Effective July 1

Fare Type Bus, Streetcar & Ferry Bus & Streetcar Single-Ride* $1.25 Single-Ride Senior (65 +)* $0.40 Single-Ride Youth (K – 12th)* $0.50 1-Day Jazzy Pass $3.00 1-Day Senior Pass $0.80 1-Day Youth Pass $1.00 31-Day Jazzy Pass $45.00 31-Day Senior Pass $14.00 31-Day Youth Pass $18.00 Regional Ride $6.00 Children 5 and younger FREE FREE *Single ride fares includes two hour transfer and Express Service

The newly reduced fares will be available for purchase on July 1 on the GoMobile app and in person at the RTA’s Canal Street facility located at 2817 Canal Street between 9 AM-5 PM. Passes will be available to purchase at Walgreen’s locations later this summer.

Due to TSA regulations, the RTA requires face masks on all closed air transit vehicles including buses, streetcars, paratransit vehicles, and indoor areas of our ferry vessels.