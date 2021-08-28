RTA suspends streetcar service in advance of Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday night, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced the suspension of streetcar service beginning Saturday, August 28 at 3 a.m. in advance of Hurricane Ida.

Temporary bus service will operate along all streetcar routes.

The agency also encourages essential travel only. RTA will waive fares across all modes as operations maintain for residents finalizing hurricane preparedness and getting to their place of shelter.

For more information, call Rideline at 504-248-3900 or visit www.norta.com.