RTA suspends streetcar service in advance of Hurricane Ida

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday night, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced the suspension of streetcar service beginning Saturday, August 28 at 3 a.m. in advance of Hurricane Ida.

Temporary bus service will operate along all streetcar routes.

The agency also encourages essential travel only. RTA will waive fares across all modes as operations maintain for residents finalizing hurricane preparedness and getting to their place of shelter.

For more information, call Rideline at 504-248-3900 or visit www.norta.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 41% 85° 80°

Sunday

82° / 77°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 100% 82° 77°

Monday

82° / 78°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 88% 82° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 85° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 78°

Thursday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 87° 77°

Friday

87° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

10 AM
Showers
47%
83°

83°

11 AM
Showers
38%
83°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
83°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
83°

84°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
84°

83°

3 PM
Cloudy
16%
83°

85°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
85°

84°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
84°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
83°

83°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
83°

83°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

84°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
84°

84°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
84°

83°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
83°

84°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
84°

83°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
83°

82°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

83°

5 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
81%
83°

82°

6 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
93%
82°

81°

7 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
94%
81°

82°

8 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
94%
82°

81°

9 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
97%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News