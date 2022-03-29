NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, March 30, starting at 4 a.m., RTA suspended all streetcar service ahead of expected severe weather.

Buses will replace streetcar service along all routes.

Along with buses, paratransit and ferry service will maintain normal operations pending the weather conditions.

The ferry services will maintain normal operations depending on the weather conditions announced RTA.

RTA said riders should plan ahead for potential service interruptions.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for NOLA Ready for up-to-date service alerts by texting NOLAREADY to 77295.

For more information call Rideline at 504-248-3900 or visit the agency’s website at www.norta.com.