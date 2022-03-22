NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Regional Transit Authority announced it suspended all ferry and streetcar services at 2 p.m. on Tuesday due to high winds expected late afternoon and early evening from impending storm.

According to the RTA, both streetcar and the ferry service along the Algiers Point-Canal Street route will be replaced with buses. Bus and paratransit service will maintain as long as weather permits safe passage.

The RTA Customer Service Center located at 2817 Canal Street also closed at 2 p.m.