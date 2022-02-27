NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Regional Transit Authority announced over the weekend that it would temporarily suspend ferry service along the Algiers Point – Canal Street route on Monday.

According to the release, service will cease for one hour on Lundi Gras day due to a U.S. Coast Guard mandatory river closure due to the Lundi Gras fireworks display.

The suspension of service will run from 6-7 p.m.

Service will resume once the display is completed.

For more information, riders can call Rideline at 504-248-3900 or visit the agency’s website at www.norta.com/MardiGras.