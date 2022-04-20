NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Regional Transit Authority announced that service will be affected by the upcoming French Quarter Festival this weekend. According to a media release from the RTA, beginning Thursday,

Beginning Thursday, the RTA will terminate bus service along the No. 55 – Elysian Fields and the No. 5 – Marigny-Bywater at Peters Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Riders needing to access transit to Canal Street can do so via the No. 49 – UPT/ Riverfront streetcar line. Buses will supplement streetcar service along all streetcar routes to support an anticipated increase in ridership.

Ferry service along the Algiers Point – Canal Street ferry will be extended until 11 p.m. during the festival, with the last ferry departing the Canal Street ferry terminal at 10:45 p.m.

RTA encourages riders to plan and allow extra time when traveling downtown in anticipation of increased ridership during the French Quarter Festival. Riders can download the RTA GoMobile app via the Apple App Store and Google Play to pre-purchase fares, see route timetables, and get up-to-date service information.

Masks are highly recommended on all RTA buses, streetcars, and ferries.

